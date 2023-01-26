Notification Settings

Brighton sign teenage striker Mark O’Mahony from Irish outfit Cork City

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 18-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton have completed a deal for teenage Irish striker Mark O’Mahony

Brighton have signed Irish teenager Mark O’Mahony from Cork City following a successful trial.

The 18-year-old striker has agreed a contract until June 2025, subject to international clearance, and will initially join the Under-21 side.

O’Mahony was named Ireland’s Under-17 player of the year in 2022 and has also represented his country at U18 and U19 level.

He joins compatriots Evan Ferguson, Andrew Moran and James Furlong in Sussex.

“I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here,” O’Mahony told Albion’s website.

“Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here, so it was an easy decision.”

