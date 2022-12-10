Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring from the spot

Harry Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record after netting his 53rd goal for his country in the World Cup quarter-final against France in Al Khor.

The England skipper, earning his 80th cap, smashed home a penalty to make it 1-1 after Bukayo Saka was brought down in the area.

Kane made his senior international debut in 2015, scoring just seconds after coming off the bench in a Euro 2016 qualifying win over Lithuania.

The 29-year-old won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, where his six goals helped England to the semi-final.

He then went on to score in each of the knockout games at Euro 2020, captaining Gareth Southgate’s side in the final as they lost on penalties to Italy.