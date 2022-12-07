Birmingham reveal fresh interest in club after proposed deal collapses

General view of the Birmingham City's stadium

Birmingham have revealed other interested parties have approached the club over a proposed takeover after the collapse of a bid by businessman Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez.

Richardson and his partner – former Barcelona player Lopez – had been in talks with the current owners of the Sky Bet Championship club for five months.

However, last week, Richardson said that after extensive due diligence it was not possible to continue with their proposal, which was backed by Maxco Capital.

On Wednesday morning, Birmingham issued a statement confirming that deal was no longer on the table, but stressed there were now other interested parties moving forward.

“The club can confirm that the proposed deal for investment by MaxCo has come to an end following the club’s owners’ exercise of their right to terminate the deal,” Blues’ statement read.

“As supporters will appreciate, for legal reasons, the club is restricted in what it is able to say publicly at this time.

“Since media reports on Friday December 2, the club have been approached by other interested parties.