Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liverpool contact UEFA and Real Madrid over reduced ticket allocation

UK & international sportsPublished:

The club have received just 1,800 tickets for their Champions League second-leg tie.

General view of the Santiago Bernabeu
General view of the Santiago Bernabeu

Liverpool have contacted UEFA and Real Madrid regarding their reduced ticket allocation for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at the Bernabeu.

The club have received just 1,800 tickets for a ground which, although undergoing renovation, still has a capacity of 60,000. Under competition regulations, Liverpool are entitled to around 3,000.

Spirit of Shankly, the official Supporters Trust, and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association have also asked the club to raise their concerns with the allocation understood to include just four wheelchair bays.

“LFC is committed to having as many supporters as possible in stadiums for European away fixtures and continues to develop its systems and processes to fill allocations at every away game,” said a club statement.

“The club fully understands the impact this initial decision by Real Madrid has on supporters and the challenges with making travel arrangements for the game.

“Representatives from LFC are in direct contact with the Supporters Trust and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and will continue to explore all options to increase the allocation, particularly for disabled supporters.”

The Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association tweeted: “Irrespective of building work at the stadium, the allocation for disabled supporters is shocking.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News