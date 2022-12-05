The sporting weekend in pictures

England booked a World Cup showdown with defending champions France with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 in Qatar.
Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka fired Gareth Southgate’s side into the quarter-finals after a double from Kylian Mbappe had earlier helped France beat Poland 3-1.
Away from Qatar, England’s cricketers set up a thrilling final day of the first Test against Pakistan, while Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora in a one-sided contest to retain his WBC heavyweight belt.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.