Son Heung-min in tears over ‘lack of justice’ against Ghana – Sergio Costa

South Korea’s Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min was left in tears following defeat against Ghana because of a “lack of justice” shown by English referee Anthony Taylor, South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa has claimed.

Tottenham’s Son was visibly upset at the final whistle after South Korea suffered a 3-2 loss which leaves their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

Cho Gue-sung scored twice in three second-half minutes to haul South Korea level before Mohammed Kudus fired Ghana to a dramatic victory.

Paulo Bento was sent off by English referee Anthony Taylor (Lee Jin-man/AP)

South Korea coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card following a confrontation with Taylor at the end of the match.

Bento was furious South Korea were denied a corner when Taylor blew up after the allocated 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Asked why Son was so upset at the conclusion of Monday’s pulsating Group H fixture, Costa replied: “The reaction is a reaction of a person and a group which feels a lack of fairness at the end of the match.

“It is a normal reaction of someone that did all they could to win, and were not able to do so. I believe we should be sad, and feel a lack of justice at the end of this match.

“The result is totally unfair. Not even a tie was fair. We clearly deserved the win.”

Bento will now miss his side’s final group game against his home country Portugal.

Commenting on Bento’s outburst, Costa added: “It was related to the fact that we thought a different criteria was used.

“In the first half, they let a very similar situation be played, and in the second half, when we had an opportunity for a corner kick, the referee took that opportunity away from us.

“Paulo reacted, I was close by, and he said nothing which was inappropriate to the referee. It was a lack of fairness.”

Following their defeat to Portugal, Ghana’s win – their first at the World Cup since 2010 – provides them with hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus celebrates after he scored his side’s second goal (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Ajax’s Kudus will take the plaudits after he scored in both halves following Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu’s opener with 24 minutes gone.

“He is a good character and a very good player,” said Ghana manager Otto Addo of Kudus, 22.

“He is on the right track to be a great, great player, and I only have high praise for him.

“A big congratulations to the team to be mentally that strong and to come back and score the third goal.