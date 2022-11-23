A history of Harry Kane’s ankle troubles with England striker set for scan

Harry Kane is fouled against Iran

Harry Kane will undergo a scan on the ankle injury he sustained during England’s opening World Cup win against Iran.

Kane has a long history with ankle injuries that have plagued his career.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at them.

September-November 2016

Kane exited the Sunderland match on a stretcher (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane first sustained an ankle injury in a 1-0 Premier League win over Sunderland in September 2016, having scored the winner for Tottenham. He fell awkwardly in the final few minutes and scans revealed ligament damage. He ended up sitting out 10 Spurs games, also missing an international break and returned for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on November 6.

March-April 2017

There was more bad news for Kane in the 2017 FA Cup win over Millwall (John Walton/PA)

The England striker suffered a repeat problem in the early stages of the 6-0 FA Cup win at Millwall in March 2017. He tangled with Jake Cooper after getting a shot away and was unable to continue. Fears were that he would be out for a similar length of time as earlier in the season but he only missed three Spurs games.

March-April 2018

The striker also suffered in Dorset in 2018 (John Walton/PA)

Almost one year on from his last problem, Kane went down again and it was a worrying time for both Tottenham and England fans ahead of the World Cup. It looked serious as the striker had to limp off against Bournemouth after being caught trying to turn the ball into the net. However, it was a quickfire recovery from Kane, who only missed one Tottenham game, along with two England matches.

January-February 2019

Kane suffered more ankle woe against Manchester United in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another ankle problem for the England captain came early in 2019 and this time it was a bad one. He went down at the end of Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United and did not return to action until they played at Burnley nearly six weeks later, returning with a goal.

April-June 2019

January-February 2021

Kane was back in the wars in January 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane, who had suffered a serious hamstring injury in 2020, was back in the treatment room for his ankle after he came off against Liverpool following a heavy challenge. A scan showed no serious ligament damage and he was able to return in 10 days, missing two games.

April 2021

Another ankle problem came in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Everton in 2021 (Peter Powell/PA)