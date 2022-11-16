On this day in 2011 – Luis Suarez charged with racially abusing Patrice Evra

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Liverpool – Old Trafford

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was charged with racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra on this day in 2011.

The Football Association announced the charge following a month-long investigation into the claims made against the Uruguay international.

An FA statement said: “The FA has today charged Liverpool’s Luis Suarez following an incident that occurred during the Liverpool versus Manchester United fixture at Anfield on October 15, 2011.

“It is alleged that Suarez used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards Manchester United’s Patrice Evra contrary to FA rules.

Luis Suarez (left) was banned for eight matches for racially abusing Patrice Evra (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is further alleged that this included a reference to the ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race of Patrice Evra.”

Evra made the claims immediately after the match, telling French TV station Canal Plus that Suarez had used a racist insult to him “at least 10 times”.

Liverpool said Suarez would plead not guilty to the charge.

A club statement said: “The club this afternoon received notification from the Football Association of their decision to charge Luis Suarez and will take time to properly review the documentation which has been sent to us.

“We will discuss the matter fully with him when he returns from international duty, but he will plead not guilty to the charge and we expect him to request a personal hearing.

Liverpool players wore Suarez t-shirts to show their support (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Luis remains determined to clear his name of the allegation made against him by Patrice Evra. The club remain fully supportive of Luis in this matter.”

Liverpool, then managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish, showed their support for Suarez by wearing T-shirts with his name and number on the back as they warmed up for their match at Wigan.