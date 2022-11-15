England welcome surprise visitor and Lennon retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Ten years ago to the day, I made my debut for @england; something I’d dreamed about since I was a boy staring up at those Wembley arches. Now here I am heading into my third World Cup, and now it’s me holding the most caps… reality really can be crazier than dreams sometimes ? pic.twitter.com/fbCbCa1i7k

— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2022