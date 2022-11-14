RFL investigates after report claims players were involved in incidents at hotel

England v Samoa – Rugby League World Cup – Semi-Final – Emirates Stadium

Rugby League World Cup organisers are investigating an alleged incident involving England star Victor Radley and Ireland international James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday night.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Radley, who plays for Sydney Roosters, was involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos player Bentley at the hotel where England were staying after their shock exit to Samoa the previous day.

The report further alleged that Samoa’s players, who were staying at the same venue, were woken up by people knocking on their hotel room doors, with unnamed England players apparently the culprits.