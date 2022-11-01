Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against PNG

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales will be in attendance for England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.

Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.

England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.

? The Rugby Football League, @England_RL and @RLWC2021 are honoured that the Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) will attend the DW Stadium this Saturday (November 5)… — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) November 1, 2022

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

“With both our England women and men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”