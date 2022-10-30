Pablo Mari discharged from hospital as Arsenal players pay tribute

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Emirates Stadium

Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital after the Arsenal defender was injured in a supermarket stabbing in Milan.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Monza, underwent surgery to reconstruct damaged back muscles, but the Serie A club confirmed on Sunday that Mari has now returned home.

He was one of five victims of a knife attack in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, on Thursday evening.

Pablo Mari has been discharged from hospital (Rui Vieira/PA)

The chairman and chief executive of the Carrefour chain said one employee died from their injuries, while a sixth person was treated for shock.

Monza said in a statement that Mari will undergo a period of “absolute rest”.

It added: “AC Monza sincerely thanks Professor Osvaldo Chiara and all the professionals of the Trauma Center of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.”

Arsenal players paid tribute to their team-mate after opening the scoring against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with goalscorer Gabriel Martinelli and skipper Granit Xhaka holding up Mari’s shirt in tribute.

Después del duro momento que vivimos ayer, tanto mi familia como yo queremos comunicar que afortunadamente estamos todos bien a pesar de las circunstancias, y agradecer todos los mensajes de apoyo y cariño que estamos recibiendo. pic.twitter.com/8NywRczNS8 — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) October 28, 2022

The Spanish defender thanked well-wishers on social media on Friday, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed alongside his wife.

He wrote: “After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to say thanks for all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving.”