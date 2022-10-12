Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui knocks back chance to take charge of Wolves

Julen Lopetegui has turned down the chance to become Wolves' new boss

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has turned down the opportunity to take over at Wolves due to personal reasons.

The PA news agency understands Wolves are now looking at other candidates after Lopetegui declined their offer to succeed Bruno Lage, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Black Country club are third from bottom of the Premier League, with just one win from their opening nine games.

Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage. We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very best for the future. — Wolves (@Wolves) October 2, 2022

PA understands Lopetegui, who was recently sacked by LaLiga side Sevilla, made the decision to turn down Wolves due to family reasons.

Reports suggest one major factor keeping Lopetegui in Spain is his desire to be close to his 92-year-old father.

Wolves have also been linked with Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated coach of Portuguese side Sporting. However, it has been reported that he has a £20million release clause in his contract with the Lisbon club.