Former England U20 international Jordan James called into Wales squad

UK & international sportsPublished:

Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen have withdrawn.

Former England Under-20 international Jordan James has been called into the Wales squad for Nations League games against Belgium and Poland.

In a double blow for Wales boss Robert Page, though, Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen have withdrawn.

Davies suffered a hairline fracture to the bone under his knee during Spurs’ Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon last week.

Ben Davies
Ben Davies has been ruled out of Wales’ Nations League games against Belgium and Poland (David Davies/PA)

Allen, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring problem when Swansea beat Championship opponents Hull on Saturday.

Birmingham’s Hereford-born midfielder James has returned to the Wales fold, having made two substitute appearances for England Under-20s in March.

James, whose father is Welsh, made his Wales Under-18 debut against England last year and he was named in Wales’ Under-21 squad four days ago for a friendly against Austria later this month.

Wales Under-21 manager Matty Jones said: “A lot of players have dual nationality and are going to get a lot of attention from other nations. It becomes a competition for us.

“Jordan was deflated somewhat with his (England) experience for a number of reasons, and we are delighted he has come back to his brothers with open arms.”

James, 18, wins his first senior squad call-up, with Wales tackling Belgium in Brussels on Thursday before hosting Poland in Cardiff three days later.

