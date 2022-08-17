Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Raducanu grateful and Musk teases United fans – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

A pair of familiar faces caught up in Glasgow.

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

Elon Musk got Manchester United’s fans’ hopes up.

A pair of familiar faces caught up in Glasgow.

Arsenal marked Thierry Henry’s 45th birthday.

New beginnings for Lucy Bronze.

Peter Crouch was slayed by a dragon.

Patrice Evra and family visited Disneyland Paris.

Barcelona remembered.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was grateful to play Serena.

Coco Gauff shared an injury update.

Boxing

AJ was ready.

Joe Joyce bumped into Deontay Wilder.

The hard work continued for GGG.

Cricket

What a catch!

Everything in moderation for KP.

Virat Kohli worked up a sweat.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc was working on his winking game.

Not a bad set up.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News