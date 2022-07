Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

England v Germany

England v Germany, 5pm kick-off

Hosts England looking to win the tournament for first time

Germany have been European champions a record eight times, including six of the last seven editions

Beth Mead (Eng) and Alexandra Popp (Ger) lead race for Golden Boot on six goals, with Alessia Russo (Eng) on four

Wembley Stadium is sold-out for the final.

1410 – An interesting sub-plot to the final will be the battle to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer.

England’s Beth Mead and Germany captain Alexandra Popp are currently both locked on six goals, with England super-sub Alessia Russo the next-best with four goals.

England and Germany will be hoping to inspire the next generation of players and fans (Adam Davy/PA)



1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.

The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.

England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today (Nigel French/PA)