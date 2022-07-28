Gloucester handed double Jake Polledri boost

Jake Polledri

Italy international Jake Polledri has signed a new contract with Gloucester.

And the Gallagher Premiership club also confirmed that the 26-year-old is back to full fitness.

The back-row forward has been sidelined since suffering a major knee injury during Italy’s defeat against Scotland in November 2020.

Until his career was stalled, Polledri had made a major impression on the Test scene, winning 19 caps and featuring in Italy’s 2019 World Cup campaign.

Gloucester Rugby is thrilled to announce that @JakePolledri is ????! ? The powerful back-rower has worked tirelessly to return to fitness and we can't wait to see him back out there in Cherry & White! ? https://t.co/ViFvWD5y29 pic.twitter.com/bV6cS6PXT7 — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) July 28, 2022

He also established himself as one of the Premiership’s most consistent performers, so his imminent return to playing action provides Gloucester head coach George Skivington with a significant boost.

Gloucester narrowly missed out on the Premiership play-offs last season, and they begin their league campaign against Wasps in September.

“Jake is a truly world-class player, and we are so glad that we have him back and fit ahead of next season,” Gloucester’s chief operating officer Alex Brown said.