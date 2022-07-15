Notification Settings

Eriksen joins Utd and Tiger bids St Andrews farewell – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Riyad Mahrez also signed a new deal at Manchester City

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.

Football

Riyad Mahrez signed a new deal at Man City.

Kevin de Bruyne was left on his own!

Sonny showed his Spurs team-mates around Seoul.

Raheem Sterling was training.

Christian Eriksen is a Red Devil.

Manchester United were reunited with a familiar face.

Rio Ferdinand had his eye on Anthony Martial’s pre-season form.

Marcus Rashford strapped the armband on.

Charlie Savage impressed again for United – and was hailed by his dad Robbie.

Raphinha joined Barcelona.

England targeted a big finish to their Euro 2022 group.

Take me out to the ballgame.

Rapper and Tottenham fan AJ Tracey was “living the dream”.

Remembering Laurie Cunningham

Brighton unveiled a new kit.

Golf

Tiger Woods got an emotional send off from St Andrews after a missed cut.

Ian Poulter enjoyed a nice break.

Cricket

Pat Cummins was back in Oz.

Debut day!

