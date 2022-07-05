Notification Settings

Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

England were lauded for their record run-chase at Edgbaston.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root embrace
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.

Cricket

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries for England.

The record run-chase amazed just about everybody.

Football

Jurgen Klopp was all smiles.

Lionel Messi started preparing for the new season.

Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed his time in Paris.

Manchester United got their man.

Kalvin Phillips checked in at City.

Pontus Jansson turned on the style.

Tennis

What a catch!

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

UK & international sports

