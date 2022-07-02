Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dean Henderson completes season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 25-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper made just three appearances for the club last season.

Manchester United Training – Europa League Final
Manchester United Training – Europa League Final

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed his season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest.

Having made headway in his battle with David De Gea to become number one at Old Trafford during the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old played second fiddle last term.

Henderson’s issues after contracting Covid-19 in pre-season did not help the homegrown goalkeeper in that fight in a campaign that ended with just three United appearances across all competitions.

The goalkeeper has now joined promoted Forest in search of regular first-team football, having flourished between the sticks during previous loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020.

The PA news agency understands the agreement does not include an option to buy, with Steve Cooper’s side covering his wages for the duration of the loan.

England international Henderson cannot play against United as part of the terms of the agreement.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News