I’m waiting for someone to pinch me – Ryan Peniston makes dream Wimbledon debut

British wild card Ryan Peniston is still pinching himself after a making his belated Wimbledon debut.

The 26-year-old from Southend, a virtual unknown until his run to the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club last month, beat Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12 for a maiden grand slam win.

He said: “To be honest, I was chatting with my coach, Mark Taylor, yesterday and I was kind of saying I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake up back in May sometime.

Ryan Peniston made just 18 unforced errors (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m just loving every second of it, to be honest.”

Peniston is a self-confessed late bloomer after overcoming a rare cancer as a baby which affected his growth as a teenager.

“I didn’t start growing until I was 15 or 16,” he added. “I was always about a foot smaller than all my peers.

“They all were growing and getting bigger serves and everything. I was struggling just trying to run around and get the balls.

“It made me definitely tougher as a player and a person I think. Yeah, it’s a blessing in disguise really.”

The national number six is guaranteed a pay day of at least £78,000 for reaching the second round, and it will come in handy as he is currently looking for a pad to stay in with fellow Briton Alastair Gray around the well-heeled Wimbledon or Putney area.

He said: “Me and Ali, yeah, we’re great friends. It would be cool if we could find a place around this area to stay. It would be awesome. We’re definitely looking for that.

“Although round here, in these times, I think I might have to win it!”

An impressive defensive performance saw left-hander Peniston register just 18 unforced errors to Laaksonen’s 44, while he secured six service breaks including one in the opening game.