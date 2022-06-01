Britain’s Olympic champion curlers recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Great Britain curling gold medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith

Great Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning women’s curling team have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The team took top spot on the podium at the Beijing Games earlier this year and captain Eve Muirhead, who was made an MBE in 2020, has now secured an OBE.

Her team-mates Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and alternate Mili Smith all received MBEs.

The team’s head coach David Murdoch received the same honour, along with chef de mission Georgina Seccombe, while visually impaired para-skier Neil Simpson’s gold medal in Beijing earned him an MBE as well. His brother Andrew, who acts as his guide, received the same recognition.

Away from the Winter Olympics, Wales star Gareth Bale received an MBE for services to football and charity.

The 32-year-old, who is on the lookout for a new club this summer with his contract up at Real Madrid, is hoping to fire his country to a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 at the weekend.

Another current player, Liverpool midfielder James Milner, also receives an MBE. Milner, 36, was part of the Reds squad which won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but missed out on the Premier League and Champions League titles.

James Milner has been awarded an MBE (Adam Davy/PA)

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was awarded an OBE, also for services to football and charity.

The 43-year-old won 81 England caps and six Premier League titles, and helped United to Champions League success in 2008.

Mike Summerbee, a star of the Manchester City side of the 1960s and 70s, receives an OBE, as does former Watford and England striker Luther Blissett.

Blissett is a patron of the Sporting Memories Foundation – a charity that tackles dementia, loneliness and depression through the power of sport.

Richard Bevan, the chief executive of the League Managers Association, has also been awarded an OBE while former Scotland and Hibernian goalkeeper Alan Rough has been made an MBE.

England international Moeen Ali has been awarded an OBE for services to cricket. The 34-year-old retired from Test action last year but is still part of the limited-overs set-up and played at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

?@MoeenAli: "I’m going to enjoy celebrating with a couple of Cokes, maybe a Sprite to mix it up!" Watch: https://t.co/N23e4258l4 pic.twitter.com/HWNW3h2rMN — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 7, 2017

Neil and Lora Fachie, who each won para-cycling gold in Tokyo last summer, have now received OBEs after receiving MBEs in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

Lora Fachie’s pilot Corrine Hall has also now been awarded an OBE, while former Wigan loose forward Sean O’Loughlin receives the same honour for services to rugby league.

Mark Selby and Judd Trump have each been awarded an MBE for services to snooker and charity.

Four-time world champion Selby, 38, is one of the stars of the current circuit and claimed the Crucible title three years out of four between 2014 and 2017.

Selby, a patron the LOROS Leicester Hospice, said: “To receive an MBE is one of the proudest moments of my life. It is an incredible honour.

“I have always put everything I have into snooker and also tried to help the fantastic charities I am connected with. For someone like me from an unprivileged background to achieve a lot and to be recognised with an MBE hopefully gives inspiration to others.”

Trump, 32, won the World Championship in 2019 having been runner-up to John Higgins in 2011, and made the Crucible final again this year.

“To be awarded an MBE is one of the proudest moments of my life; I never expected it,” he said.

Judd Trump said the award of an MBE was something he “never expected” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s an absolute honour to be an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust and The Jessie May Foundation; both do such amazing work and I will continue to support them as much as possible.

“I hope I can continue to help grow the sport of snooker and inspire kids to pick up a cue.”

Hannah Miley, who represented Great Britain in swimming at three Olympic Games and won the Commonwealth Games 400 metres individual medley titles in 2010 and 2014, has also been recognised with an MBE.