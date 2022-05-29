Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On This Day in 2016: Tony Bellew wins WBC world cruiserweight title

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Liverpudlian claimed the belt with a third-round knockout of Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park.

Tony Bellew won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title with a third-round knockout of Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park
Tony Bellew won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title with a third-round knockout of Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park

Tony Bellew won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title on this day in 2016.

The Liverpudlian, a staunch Everton fan, claimed the belt with a third-round knockout of Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park.

Bellew got the chance to fight for the title after reigning champion Grigory Drozd vacated it due to injury, but it looked like Makabu might win after sending the home favourite to the canvas in the third round.

Bellew recovered from a first-round knockdown to beat his Congolese opponent
Bellew recovered from a first-round knockdown to beat his Congolese opponent (Martin Rickett/PA)

But Bellew recovered and delivered a barrage of left hooks in the third round that floored Makabu, with the referee intervening.

It was a glorious moment for Bellew, who won a world title at the third attempt after previous bouts against Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson had ended in defeat.

After a routine defence against BJ Flores, Bellew stepped up to heavyweight to settle his rivalry with David Haye, with two successful – and lucrative – fights.

He returned to cruiserweight to take on undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, but lost and subsequently retired.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News