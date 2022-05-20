Notification Settings

On this day in 2002: Scotland suffer fourth-successive defeat under Berti Vogts

UK & international sportsPublished:

The result made the German the first ever Scotland manager to lose his opening four matches in charge of the national side.

Berti Vogts (right) in the Scotland dugout
Scotland suffered their fourth-successive defeat under new boss Berti Vogts when they were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in Hong Kong on this day in 2002.

The Reunification Cup defeat followed losses against France, Nigeria and South Korea since Vogts took over from Craig Brown in February.

Scotland v South Africa
Kevin Kyle endured a frustrating debut (Gareth Copley/PA)

South Africa won thanks to strikes from Teboho Mokoena – following a disputed first-half free-kick – and a 90th-minute clincher on the counter attack from substitute George Komentaris.

Nevertheless, Vogts declared himself happy with his side’s performance and was convinced they had done enough to deserve a draw.

The Scots had chances of their own and Sunderland’s Kevin Kyle was denied only by the crossbar and came close twice more on his debut.

Vogts said: “I am very optimistic. In the defending part we did well and now we have a lot of alternatives for the squad list.

Scotland v South Africa
Vogts watched his side slip to another defeat in Hong Kong (Gareth Copley/PA)

“But we have to look to the midfield. For the second goal, the midfielders were all going forward and there was one mistake.

“They have to learn that that is not possible. At least one must stay in position. But it was much, much better than Korea.”

Vogts finally tasted victory at the fifth attempt three days later against a Hong Kong XI.

The Scots scored twice in each half in a 4-0 win with Kyle, Steven Thompson, Christian Dailly and Scot Gemmill on target.

