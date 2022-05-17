Tom Harrison steps down as ECB chief executive

Tom Harrison has stepped down as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board

Tom Harrison is stepping down as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the PA news agency understands.

Harrison has been in the post for the last seven years but, as first reported by The Guardian, his reign is set to come to an end with an official announcement expected on Tuesday morning.

Harrison’s imminent departure, and his anticipated replacement by managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor, is the latest in a series of major changes at the heart of English cricket.