Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth sign new Leicester deals

Chris Ashton

Wing Chris Ashton and scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth have agreed new deals with Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester.

Ashton won the last of his 44 England caps in February 2019.

The 35-year-old joined Tigers on a short-term contract earlier this season, and his hat-trick against Bristol last month saw him become the Premiership’s all-time top try scorer.

✍️ ??? ????: ????? ?????? We are excited to announce that @ChrisAshton1 has agreed a new deal with Leicester Tigers! #TigersFamily ? pic.twitter.com/ct65zC7ejr — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) May 12, 2022

Wigglesworth, meanwhile, will continue in his dual role of player and attack coach.

Wigglesworth, who is nearing his 39th birthday, and Ashton have been joined by three other players – Sean Jansen, Kini Murimurivalu and Harry Simmons – in agreeing fresh terms.

“It is great to be able to agree new deals with all of these players and have them recommit to Leicester Tigers,” Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told the club’s official website.

“They have all been a part of these early stages in this journey, and I am sure our supporters are pleased to see these new deals announced.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have made great strides in the past 18 months, but still have a lot of growth in us and a lot of hard work ahead, which each of these players is committed to.”

A raft of new signings announced by Leicester for next term include fly-half Jimmy Gopperth from Wasps.

Joining 38-year-old Gopperth will be London Irish pair Phil Cokanasiga and Olly Cracknell, plus Ireland international prop James Cronin from Biarritz.

Gopperth heads to Tigers following stints with Newcastle, Leinster and Wasps.

Leicester have signed Jimmy Gopperth from Wasps (Mike Egerton/PA)

Borthwick added: “Jimmy has shown for a number of years in some of the world’s most competitive and tough environments that he is a world-class player.

“A prolific points-scorer capable of playing in various positions, he not only adds valuable depth to our squad, but an incredible amount of experience and knowledge.