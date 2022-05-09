Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep pushing and Dan Cole celebrated his 35th birthday.

Cheslea Womens File Photo
Cheslea Womens File Photo

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Everton paid tribute to the man who improved their Premier League survival hopes with the winning goal at Leicester.

While West Ham acknowledged the contribution of Said Benrahma in the win at Norwich.

Aston Villa had a birthday to celebrate.

And Chelsea reflected on another day of silverware.

West Brom recalled a momentous day in the club’s history.

Ronaldinho was back on familiar ground.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep pushing.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reflected a Miami Grand Prix which yielded podium places.

Lando Norris vowed to bounce back after a tough result.

George Russell believed in more to come from Mercedes.

Red Bull were still celebrating.

Rugby union

Dan Cole celebrated his 35th birthday.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka had a while between wins.

Golf

Ian Poulter had fun at the Miami Grand Prix.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News