Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady enjoy a spot of golf – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Lineker family also headed off to Rome.

Lewis Hamilton

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 5.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some golf.

And was joined by Tom Brady.

Lando Norris was at the track.

Football

Gary Lineker took a family flight to Roma.

And enjoyed a spot of lunch.

Tottenham turned the clock back.

As did the Champions League.

Paul Dummett was proud to commit his future to his hometown club.

Happy birthday

Swansea duo Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson could not compose themselves.

Kai Havertz was putting out positive vibes.

