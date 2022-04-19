Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance.

James Anderson was working hard
James Anderson was working hard

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.

Football

Ian Wright was in trouble!

Popular date for England goalkeepers to be born!

A milestone for Toby Alderweireld.

Theo Walcott paid his respects to Steve Rowley.

Mood.

Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance.

A new addition to the Hornets family.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was in town.

Cricket

Good leave!

James Anderson trained hard.

Another day, another IPL hundred for Jos Buttler.

Adam Gilchrist wished Ryan Campbell well following his heart attack.

Dimuth Karunaratne headed to Yorkshire.

Golf

Jordan Spieth toasted victory in South Carolina.

Family Easter for Sergio Garcia.

Formula One

Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel turned the clock back.

Tennis

What a duo!

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News