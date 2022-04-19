Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social

Happy to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ official club games.

From a kid who always dreamed about playing professional football, I feel privileged to be able to do what I love since my beginnings with @AFCAjax, right through my times spent with @Atleti, @SouthamptonFC, @SpursOfficial & @DuhailSC! pic.twitter.com/jUpWVDdnIF

— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) April 19, 2022