Wayne Hennessey aims to prolong Wales career after celebrating 100 caps

Wayne Hennessey during training

Wayne Hennessey is aiming to prolong his Wales career for as long as possible after joining the 100-cap club on Tuesday.

Hennessey, who will wear the captain’s armband for the Cardiff friendly with the Czech Republic, becomes the third Welshman after Gareth Bale and record caps holder Chris Gunter to reach the three-figure milestone.

Former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall has urged the Burnley man to set his sights on winning 150 caps for his country.

“I’m not sure about 150 but that’s nice coming from Nev,” Hennessey said.

“Everyone knows what I think about Nev. He’s my hero.

“I’m just going to keep going for as long as I can and represent my country for as long as I can.”

It has been a long road for Hennessey, who was released from the Manchester City academy at the age of 16 before joining Wolves.

Former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall (pictured) believes Wayne Hennessey should target winning 150 caps for his country (David Davies/PA)

The Anglesey-product has played over 320 senior games for Wolves, Stockport, Yeovil, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

But being part of Wales’ success and qualifying for two major tournaments – Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 – is what Hennessey will always be associated with.

“Every cap is special,” said Hennessey, who made his Wales debut against New Zealand in a May 2007 friendly.

“Whenever I step over that white line, it’s a special occasion.

Wayne Hennessey helped Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You want to give your best, you’re representing your nation and hopefully I can do it as much as possible. Whenever I’m selected, I’ll do that.

“I’ve had so many special moments, qualifying for major tournaments.

“Through the years for Wales it never really happened. As a kid growing up it never happened.

“But 2016 was special (when Wales reached the semi-finals of the European Championship) and it’s come on leaps and bounds.”

Wales manager Robert Page (pictured) has called Wayne Hennessey a ‘legend of this football team’ (David Davies/PA)

Hennessey will lead a much-changed Wales side from the one that beat Austria on Thursday to move within one win of reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Manager Robert Page has promised to make changes with the likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen set to be rested.

Page wants to give younger members of his squad an opportunity against opponents reeling from their World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden.

On handing Hennessey the captaincy, Page said: “Wayne deserves that.

“To lead the boys out is a great honour and I would love to give him the armband to do that.

“He’s an absolute legend of this football team. For what he’s given to the country over the years, he deserves all of the plaudits he’s going to get.”

The Czech clash has been arranged at short notice as Wales await the winners of the play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine.

Funds raised from the game will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Page said: “The important game for us is done and thankfully we got the positive result.

“This gives me an opportunity to see some of the fringe players, those that didn’t play on Thursday and who haven’t played a lot of minutes for us but are doing really well at club level.

“It gives us an opportunity to use it as an exercise to give them minutes.