Sebastian Negri thanks Ellis Genge for help after he was knocked unconscious

Italy’s Sebastian Negri is taken off the pitch

Italy flanker Sebastian Negri has thanked Ellis Genge for coming to his aid in Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations defeat by England at the Stadio Olimpico.

Negri had only been on the pitch for 16 minutes of the second half when he was knocked unconscious during a collision and, after lengthy medical attention, he was driven from the pitch on a motorised cart.

Thank you so much @EllisGenge ??appreciate all you did. You are a top man. All good this side and feeling a lot better ??wishing you and all the @EnglandRugby lads all the best for the rest of the @SixNationsRugby. Catch up with you soon, Safe travels back home today — Sebastian Negri (@slnegri04) February 14, 2022

Understanding the gravity of the situation, it was Genge who first alerted the officials to Negri’s condition.