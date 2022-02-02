Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New four-year deal for Manchester City youngster James McAtee

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 19-year-old midfielder hails from Salford and joined the club’s academy at the age of 11.

James McAtee has signed a new contract at Manchester City
James McAtee has signed a new contract at Manchester City

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions, the club have announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who hails from Salford and joined the City Academy at the age of 11, has made three senior appearances after breaking  into Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

McAtee had been linked with a loan move in January but opted to remain in Manchester and has now committed his immediate future to City.

He told the club’s official website: “This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the club for showing their faith in me.

“I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News