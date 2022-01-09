Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Fourth Test – Day Five – Sydney Cricket Ground

England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.

A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.

They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.

Ashes results

1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts

2nd Test @ Adelaide: Aus won by 275 runs

3rd Test @ Melbourne: Aus won by inns and 14 runs

4th Test @ Sydney: Match drawn

5th Test @ Hobart: Jan 14-18

Stokes’ emotional rollercoaster

The final over adventures of Ben Stokes ? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Kil9XNG3cE — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2022

While Anderson was probably coping with his share of nervous tension, circumstances dictated he at least had to keep his eye on the ball as it came down from 22 yards away. Ben Stokes was in a different position entirely and wore his heart on his sleeve as he struggled to even look at the drama unfolding in front of him.

England’s veteran bowlers held on at the death (Jason O’Brien/PA)

After 126 Test matches side by side, 39-year-old Anderson and 35-year-old Broad know they do not have many more chances to make memories together. It was fitting that they were at the coalface as England rescued their first result of the tour.

Another Sydney sickener for Australia

Australian fielders swarmed England’s tail but could not finish the job on day five (Jason O’Brien/PA)