Leicester co-operating with Premiership investigation into image rights payments

Leicester Tigers in action

Leicester have confirmed that they are co-operating with a Premiership Rugby investigation into historic image rights payments.

The Tigers have met with representatives from the umbrella organisation for the Gallagher Premiership to discuss the potential breach of salary cap regulations.

The league leaders have responded to a report stating that salary cap director Andrew Rogers is looking into their association with a company called Worldwide Image Management (WIM).

Leicester Tigers are aware of allegations made against the club regarding historic image rights payments. The club is cooperating with Premiership Rugby, who are looking into the historic matter, and has met with representatives from Premiership Rugby to discuss the claims. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) December 28, 2021

WIM was shut down in February but it is claimed that it previously made payments to Leicester players.

Rogers’ investigation will look to clarify whether the payments constituted an increase in individual salaries, thereby breaking the salary cap.

The development comes in the season that Saracens returned to the Premiership after a year spent in the second tier of English rugby as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches.

“The agreed policy is that we will never confirm nor deny if there is or is not an investigation under way,” a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

“The salary cap director is continually looking at matters relating to the salary cap and it would be inappropriate, and could potentially undermine an investigation, if we were to confirm anything.