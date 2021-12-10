Lakers struggles continue as Grizzlies claim victory

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is crowded out

The Los Angeles Lakers were beaten again on Thursday as their up-and-down season continued.

The Lakers fell back to .500 for the season following a 108-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the way for Memphis with 25 points, assisted by 23 from Desmond Bane.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both posted 20 or more for the Lakers, but summer signing Russell Westbrook managed just nine.