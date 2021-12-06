Notification Settings

Silva lining for Wolves and F1 reaction – Monday's sporting social

Published: 2021-12-06

.

Wolves forward Fabio Silva
Wolves forward Fabio Silva

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.

Football

Wolves’ lesser-spotted striker Fabio Silva was working hard.

Ahmed Elmohamady saluted a big win for Villa.

Formula One

All set up for one final showdown.

Esteban Ocon reflected on agonisingly missing out on the podium in Saudi Arabia.

Cricket

The walk that awaits England’s players ahead of the first Ashes Test.

Tennis

Davis Cup glory for the Russian Tennis Federation.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Simona Halep.

