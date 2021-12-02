Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson celebrate

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.

Football

Mohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby.

Jordan Henderson sent a message.

The excitement was off the chart for James Milner!

Four goals at Goodison in the derby…and still have my advent calendar to open when I get home ?? Carlsberg don’t do Wednesday nights but… ?❤️ #Magicmo #whatagoaljots #YNWA pic.twitter.com/TkrbLtNJsf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 1, 2021

Jack Grealish made a winning return to Villa Park.

Great performance & an important 3 points! Thank you so much for the great reception at Villa Park, was brilliant to be back ❤️? pic.twitter.com/HV5FFbaJai — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 1, 2021

Happy 26th birthday to Kalvin Phillips.

And former Leeds great David Batty.

? Happy 53rd birthday to #LUFC legend David Batty! pic.twitter.com/xoEfBN4yKw — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 2, 2021

Cricket

After the rain, some cricket broke out in Australia!

A good day's work for both teams as the Lions finish on 226/4 in Brisbane ? pic.twitter.com/dS0gulZPfC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 2, 2021

Virat Kohli had the red balls out.

Back to Test cricket ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IgjfuySCWK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 2, 2021

Golf

Collin Morikawa got engaged.

✅ World Golf Championship win✅ Open Championship win✅ Ryder Cup win✅ Rolex Series win✅ Race to Dubai champion ✅ Engagement A year to remember, @collin_morikawa ? pic.twitter.com/NW8wQSn2Ka — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 2, 2021

And the DP World Tour proved it can be trusted with secrets…

Formula One

George Russell paid his respects to Sir Frank Williams.

F1 turned the clock back ahead of the penultimate round.

No stone is left unturned in the title fights we've witnessed before ? Especially in this epic battle between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in 1989! ?#F1 #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/AeSj4DvxFQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 2, 2021

Martin Brundle expects to watch a tough race this weekend.

New Jeddah F1 track is going to significantly reward the brave and accurate. Multiple series of very high speed corners between walls where there’ll absolutely be no small accidents. 27 turns of which about 14 will be recognised by an F1 car, but there’s peril everywhere pic.twitter.com/lNPpZ6bJ1s — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) December 2, 2021

Swimming

Another award for Adam Peaty.