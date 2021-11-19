Sorry Atlanta Falcons downed by New England Patriots

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Patriots were 10-0 up when the Falcons had a series of mistakes which seemed to sum up their Thursday night.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Three Atlanta quarterbacks were intercepted on a miserable night for the Falcons as they were downed 25-0 by the New England Patriots.

Atlanta’s offence struggled at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with only 165 yards made as they were stifled by New England’s defence.

The Patriots were 10-0 up when the Falcons committed a series of mistakes which seemed to sum up their Thursday night.

Matt Ryan had led the side to the New England 14 but was sacked for a loss of 13 yards, then a successful field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo was scratched off by a penalty.

The ball moved back five yards and Koo missed the re-take.

Ryan was picked off twice on consecutive drives for Atlanta in the fourth quarter, and his replacement Josh Rosen came in and had an interception returned for a touchdown to make it 25-0.

Feleipe Franks was then drafted in at quarterback and a short pass was intercepted to cap a dire performance.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News