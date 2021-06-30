Ukraine’s Artem Besedin misses England clash as he is out for up to six months

Ukraine's Artem Besedin (right) in the aftermath of Marcus Danielson's (left) red card challenge on him

Striker Artem Besedin could be sidelined for up to six months by the knee injury which has ruled him out of Ukraine’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England.

However, tests have revealed that the 25-year-old has not, as feared, ruptured his cruciate ligament.

The Dynamo Kiev frontman had to be helped from the pitch after being caught by defender Marcus Danielson’s high boot during extra-time in Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Sweden at Hampden Park and underwent an MRI scan back in Ukraine on Wednesday.

A statement on the Ukraine Football Association’s (UAF) official website said the examination had revealed “partial tearing of the cruciate and lateral ligaments, as well as serious damage to the process of the tibia”, but no rupture.

The statement continued: “After a detailed study of the results of the survey, it will become known how much time the player will need to recover. Doctors predict that it will take three to six months.”

Danielson was dismissed after Italian referee Daniele Orsato was advised to review the challenge, and the UAF revealed – as Besedin headed for Kiev – that his tournament was over as a result of the challenge.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the striker of the national team of Ukraine, Artem Besedin will no longer help the blue and yellows in the final tournament of Euro 2020.”

However, UAF president Andriy Pavelko has revealed Besedin insisted he would do the same again if he could turn back the clock, and that it was hoped the player could fly to Rome for the last-eight showdown with Gareth Southgate’s men.

Pavelko said: “He is a fighter and said that even if he had his time over, he would not take away his leg and would still go to the end for the victory of our team. This is the manifestation of his true human and fighting qualities.

“We hope that an operation will not be necessary, everything will be fine and if the doctors allow, we will organise a trip for him and his wife to (attend) the game against England so that he is close to the team.”