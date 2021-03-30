‘Nothing to get upset about’ – Aidy Boothroyd doesn’t fear for Young Lions job

England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has dismissed speculation surrounding his job security.

Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper, Justin Cochrane and Paul Simpson have all been linked with replacing Boothroyd, who is out of contract in the summer.

The Young Lions are clinging on to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2021 ahead of Wednesday’s final Group D game with Croatia.

They need to win by two goals in Koper and hope Portugal beat Switzerland but, as others are touted for his job, Boothroyd remains focused.

He said: “It’s a really good job working for really good people and with really good people, so obviously the runners and the riders are going to get going in this situation but as far as I’m concerned there is nothing to get upset about.

“I’m currently in the chair and have enjoyed being in the chair and want to carry on and do what I think has been a successful job. That’s it really. I don’t get distracted too much, it’s more to focus on the team and the staff.”

Boothroyd has been in regular contact with senior boss Gareth Southgate while Football Association technical director John McDermott is in Slovenia with the Young Lions.

“I’ve exchanged a couple of texts earlier in the week and I spoke to Gareth a couple of times,” he said.

“I had a good chat with John McDermott as well. Are we on the same page? Absolutely. All the way through the pathway, we’re on the same page.

“You shouldn’t be working in youth development if you think your job is to win every game and not produce players for the senior team.

“We’re all on the same page. We have been for the last seven or eight years.

“We have won things in the younger age groups and as they’ve matured, they’ve been fast-tracked. That’s how it works. That is the way to do it.

“I take your question that supporters want to win as well. Well, of course we do.

“But what would you rather have: an Under-21 team going around on an open-top bus, or do you want your senior team to win?