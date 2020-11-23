Bath’s Beno Obano out to ‘change the perception’ of rugby union with documentary

Beno Obano in action for Bath

Bath prop Beno Obano will explore race and class within rugby union as part of a new documentary launching on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Obano says he hopes the programme, which launches on November 26, will help “change the perception” of the sport through a series of interviews with ethnic minority stars, including Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson and Ellis Genge.

Obano said: “I think rugby has traditionally been a sport played and watched by middle-class white people.

“But I’ve been able to benefit in so many ways from rugby and I obviously don’t fit that description.

“With this documentary I want to change the perception of rugby and expose it to more people by telling the stories of non-traditional rugby players in the hope that those spectating and participating in rugby may slowly begin to grow and diversify.”