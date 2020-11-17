Minnesota Vikings down Chicago Bears 19-13 in defensive struggle

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is congratulated by teammate Dakota Dozier (78) after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears

The Minnesota Vikings eked out a gritty 19-13 win over Chicago on Monday, with the Bears’ loss exacerbated by a potentially serious injury to quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles was carted from the field in the dying minutes of the game following a heavy hit by Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, which curtailed a potentially game-winning drive for the hosts.

Foles left the game having thrown for just 106 yards and an intercept as Chicago’s offence struggled to make inroads against Minnesota’s formidable defence.

It was a different story for the staunch Bears’ defence, who despite giving up 292 yards and two touchdowns to Kirk Cousins, never allowed the Vikings to pull too far ahead.

Although Chicago gave up an early touchdown, two field goals ensured the Bears were only down 7-6 at the half.

The home side then unexpectedly took the lead when Cordarrelle Patterson returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.