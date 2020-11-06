Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure after his Manchester United side have hit a rough patch of form and sit 15th in the Premier League. United take on fourth-placed Everton at the weekend and the Norwegian could be shown the door if his side lose, reports the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports the club has approached Mauricio Pochettino, the former Spurs boss, about replacing Solskjaer at United.

Sticking with Tottenham, and the club will do all it can to secure the future of Son Heung-min at the club, with the Daily Express saying owner Daniel Levy will offer the 28-year-old the same wages as Harry Kane.

Came home tonight with 3 very special points…. We are Arsenal ??@Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/DPbg1GIVdL — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) November 1, 2020

Arsenal are looking to keep Mohamed Elneny at the club and will look to extend the midfielder’s contract, reports the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Besiktas but played a key role in his side’s victory over Manchester United earlier this season.

Yannick Bolasie could be leaving Everton in January, with Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock keen on the winger, while he could also make an approach for Kamil Grosicki from West Brom, reports the Northern Echo.

Social media round-up

?EXCLUSIVE? West Brom eye Lee Bowyer as next boss if Slaven Bilic makes Hawthorns exit ✍|@JamesNursey https://t.co/JY2Kc0hHNA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 5, 2020

Arsenal send 'talent hunter' to Mexico to watch winger as agent speaks out about interest | #AFChttps://t.co/gOCrCnNonJ — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 5, 2020

Players to watch

Marcus Thuram: The son of World Cup winner Lilian Thuram who is currently at Borussia Monchengladbach has caught the eye of a number of European sides, including Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus, reports Bild.

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid will look to bring in the Manchester United midfielder for around £54million next summer, says AS.