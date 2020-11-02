‘Disappointed’ Toronto accept fate after failing in bid to rejoin Super League

Leeds Rhinos v Toronto Wolfpack – Betfred Super League – Emerald Headingley Stadium

Toronto have accepted the decision of Super League clubs to reject their application to be re-admitted to the competition in 2021.

The Canadian club withdrew from their inaugural season in the top flight in July, with owner David Argyle citing financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but expressed the hope that they would return next year under new ownership.

However, a meeting of the Super League board on Monday rejected their submission by a vote of 8-4 with one abstention.

Toronto Wolfpack chairman Bob Hunter has accepted the decision (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We’re naturally disappointed,” said Wolfpack chairman and chief executive Bob Hunter, who received the news via a phone call from Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone.

“I thought we put a pretty good submission together.

“I think at the end of the day, there were a few different questions that probably didn’t get answered, so disappointed but understood.”

Toronto were formed in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Eric Perez and, after starting out in League 1, won promotion twice in three years to claim their place in Super League.

They played in front of crowds of 9,000 in their Championship season but hopes of capitalising on the signing of Sonny Bill Williams for 2020 were scuppered by an inability to play any games in Toronto.

Toronto businessman Carlo LiVolsi, the club’s prospective new owner who had made a pledge to pay five months of unpaid wages to the players, made an online presentation to the club representatives which failed to win over the waverers.

LiVolsi had said in advance of the meeting that it was “Super League or bust” and Hunter confirmed the prospective new owner had no interest in rejoining either League 1 or the Championship.

Asked if there was any option to appeal against the decision, Hunter said: “I don’t think so.

“The only person who could decide at this point in time would be David (Argyle) and I just don’t think that David right now still may have the passion or the resources to take it.

“I’ll be speaking to him shortly.

“We could certainly entertain a new owner but we’re definitely out of Super League in 2021.

“Whether we re-apply to the RFL going forward, I can’t really say, it’s just too early.”

Leeds were one of three clubs to support the Wolfpack case, along with the Rugby Football League, whose single vote was cancelled out by that of Super League’s executive chairman Robert Elstone, a known sceptic of the Canadian club.

Thinking of everyone at @TOwolfpack today, the club & their thousands of fans have been on an incredible journey, 2020 has undoubtedly been tough especially for staff & players who've gone without paid but hopefully an agreement can be reached that enables everyone to go forward pic.twitter.com/bmuhfwQJoW — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) November 2, 2020

Super League must now decide whether to run with 11 clubs in 2021 or find a 12th member.

There would be no shortage of candidates if Super League goes for the second option, with Featherstone and London Broncos previously offering to take Toronto’s place in 2020.