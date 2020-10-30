Kyren Wilson ends Judd Trump winning streak

Kyren Wilson claimed the title in Milton Keynes

Kyren Wilson claimed his first title on English soil after defeating world number one Judd Trump 3-1 in the final of the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

Wilson’s first ranking win came in Shanghai, followed by two triumphs in Germany, but the 28-year-old was finally able to celebrate on home turf.

He qualified for the final after beating Ken Doherty 3-1 and Joe Perry 3-0, but found himself on the wrong end of John Higgins’ 11th career 147 as he lost his final group match.

A quick wave to the fans from our champion @KyrenWilson ? ?#ChampionshipLeagueSnooker pic.twitter.com/czKtUlXiO8 — Championship League Snooker (@CLSnooker) October 30, 2020

That took Higgins level second on the all-time list of maximums, joining fellow Scot Stephen Hendry but still four behind Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Trump had earlier sealed his place in the decider with a game to spare after easing past Zhou Yuelong and Zhao Xintong, but lost some momentum when he was beaten to nil by Mark Selby.

Wilson took the first frame with some precision potting and closed out two of the next three to end Trump’s record of 10 final victories in a row.

“It’s nice Judd’s gifted me this one, he’s winning too many at the moment,” he joked.

“I’m delighted to be the last man standing. Judd always tends to bring the best out in me – you know you have to play well to beat him, you’re not going to fall over the line against Judd.”

Trump was full of praise for his opponent, adding: “I literally didn’t play a bad shot in the final, I genuinely mean that, and I’ve lost 3-1. He was unplayable in the final, you can’t do anything against that.”

Higgins was beaten on the day but was proud of his latest masterful clear-up.

15 - Ronnie O'Sullivan

11 - Stephen Hendry

11 - John Higgins

“(O’Sullivan and Hendry) are the two guys who are standard-bearers for century breaks, maximums, for all their careers,” he said.