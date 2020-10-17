Derby drama and cup glory for Exeter and Leeds – Saturday’s sporting social

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool finished 2-2.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Was Jordan Pickford lucky not to be shown a red card in the Merseyside derby?

Jamie Carragher ate his words after Jordan Henderson’s late goal was disallowed.

And Rio Ferdinand was quick on the scene.

Henderson was puzzled.

Michael Keane was a happy man.

Harry Maguire bounced back from recent criticism.

York mocked their own stadium problems.

Happy birthday Leeds United!

Good business from Jose.

West Ham’s new arrival.

Britain’s newest boyband?

Boys are back in town . #roadtrip @alotosky .

Mo Salah is goals.

Hang time.

Fernandinho was pleased to be back in action.

While his compatriot Willian was excited to face him.

James Collins called it a day.

All good things come to an end ?… This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven’t played for a season now, but today with a heavy heart I’ve decided to officially retire from football… after a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20 year career and move on to my next chapter in life. I would like to thank all the players and fans at all the clubs I played for @cardiffcityfc @avfcofficial @ipswichtown ❤️?? Also all the players,staff and fans of @fawales as a boy to play for my country was a dream and I’m very proud to have gone on to get 51caps and loved every second ??????? But I must save a special thank you to all players,staff and incredible fans of @westham a team that will forever be in my heart… I spent 11 years at this wonderful football club and still think about it everyday, A club where I had the best time of my life for such a long time and gave my all everyday… without @westham and you amazing fans my life wouldn’t be what it is today… I hope one day in the near future I can pull on the claret and blue one more time and thank you all properly ❤️⚒ Finally I say thank you to my amazing family without all of your love and support through the good time and bad nothing I achieved in the game would have been possible xx Love you all xx Thanks Ginge

What an effort!

Theo Walcott took a trip down memory lane

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed the work of Everton’s midfield maestro.

Darren Gough was out on the course.

Boxing

Who have you got?

Katie Taylor’s prep continued.

Rugby Union

Exeter were crowned European champions.

Rugby League

A big win for Leeds at Wembley.

Darts

A big win for Lisa Ashton against the Queen of the Palace.

