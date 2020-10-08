Northern Ireland to welcome 600 fans to Windsor Park for Austria clash

Northern Ireland v Norway – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – League B – Windsor Park

Northern Ireland will be cheered on by 600 fans when they face Austria in a Nations League fixture at Windsor Park on Sunday.

The announcement from the Irish FA comes a week after UEFA said a limited number of supporters could attend international matches in the current window, subject to local restrictions.

Plans have been drawn up for 600 fans to be accommodated, divided between the East, West and North Upper stands of the National Football Stadium for Sunday night’s match.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for this eventuality and delighted to see that come to fruition.