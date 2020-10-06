Sale happy to forfeit Worcester game if they return another positive test

Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks – Gallagher Premiership – Sandy Park

Sale Sharks have reconfirmed their commitment to postponing Wednesday night’s rearranged Gallagher Premiership clash against Worcester if the club feels safety issues could be compromised.

Sale have named an almost unrecognisable squad for the fixture, which was rescheduled from Sunday after 16 Sharks players were among 19 members of club staff who tested positive for coronavirus.

Sale need to avoid defeat in order to qualify for this weekend’s play-offs, while a defeat or a forfeit would see Bath qualify for the post-season series instead.

Sale’s entire squad will be re-tested on Tuesday and the club say they will forfeit the fixture if they record one more positive test, whilst Worcester have reiterated that “a number of COVID-related health and safety matters have yet to be resolved”.

Among the changes for Sharks, Valery Morozov, Cameron Neild and Ross Harrison will make up the front row with Morozov playing at tighthead prop for the first time.

Worcester’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions Cup were effectively ended by the decision to gift Gloucester a walkover win against Northampton, some of whose players were forced to self-isolate after playing Sale.