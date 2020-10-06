Geraint Thomas pulls out of Giro d’Italia with fractured pelvis

Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia following Monday's crash

Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after scans revealed he suffered a fractured pelvis in a crash during Monday’s stage three to Mount Etna.

Thomas, the pre-race favourite, hit the deck hard when he rode over a water bottle which rolled across the road during the neutralised start of the stage in Enna.

The 34-year-old finished the stage more than 12 minutes down before being sent for X-rays. Although those initially showed no broken bones, fresh scans on Tuesday revealed a “small undisplaced fracture in the lower part of the pelvis,” according to a statement from the Ineos Grenadiers.

“It’s so frustrating,” Thomas said. “I’d put so much work in to this race. I did everything I could and feel like I was in just as good, if not better shape, than when I won the Tour. I was feeling really good. So for it just to end like this is gutting.

“I was really up for starting today. I woke up and wanted to start with the boys and at least help them go for stages over the next few days, but deep down I knew something wasn’t right, so we went to get these extra scans.

“It does make the decision easier when there’s a fracture in some ways, because obviously I don’t want to do any more damage.”

Earlier on Monday, Thomas used Twitter to lament his luck, saying: “2020 you can just do one now. Thanks for all your well wishes though guys.”

The news appears to indicate a premature end to Thomas’ 2020 season. He had targeted the Tour de France but was short of form at the Criterium du Dauphine in August, leading to a rejig and a switch to the Giro.