Worcester boss Alan Solomons hopes for sensible call on rearranged Sale clash

Worcester boss Alan Solomons says a decision must be made “in the best interests of players, staff and families” about whether Wednesday’s delayed Gallagher Premiership game against Sale Sharks goes ahead.

The Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and Public Health England are all involved in that process after 16 Sale players and three staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The game should have taken place on Sunday, but Sale must undergo additional testing overseen by PHE and an independent audit of their track and trace processes before the match can be staged.

CLUB STATEMENT | Sale Sharks can confirm that their Gallagher Premiership Round 22 match with @WorcsWarriors will go ahead as planned on Sunday 4th October. Read more here ?? https://t.co/x8G5rgwJKT — Sale Sharks? (@SaleSharksRugby) October 2, 2020

Solomons said: “That decision is taken purely in what is in the best interests of players, staff and families.

“This is a major decision. It is certainly a red flag to have 19 people test positive.”

Sale need a bonus-point victory over Worcester to book a Premiership play-off appointment with Wasps next weekend.

If they win without a bonus, it will be Exeter away, and should they lose, then Sale are out and Bath progress.

?️ Tomorrow's match against Sale Sharks has been postponed until Wednesday subject to further measures being undertaken. ? https://t.co/dEzCieuA8Q pic.twitter.com/QtQTxqPzwc — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) October 3, 2020

Warriors rugby director Solomons added: “The north of England is an area where the virus is on the increase.

“There are the circumstances there with a definitive cluster of 19 people, second wave, and they need to take a decision.

“It is their decision, and they bear the consequences of those decisions.”

Solomons continued: “We just need to get some clarity and certainty. Premiership Rugby need to make a decision, working in conjunction with the RFU and Public Health England.

It's crunch time! ? This is how the table looks with one round of the regular season left! Three of the four semi-final spots are still up for grabs – who will be the unlucky side that miss out after Round 22? ?#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/hT5judgzV5 — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) October 1, 2020

“We are preparing (for the Sale game) and have done everything correctly.

“If the game is played, we will be well up for the fixture. Nobody need be concerned.